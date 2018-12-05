Kochi: Food delivery apps to resume taking orders    

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) called off its ban on food delivery apps on Tuesday and will resume taking orders from Uber Eats, Swiggy and Zomato. The ban started on December 1 to protest the offers put forward by the apps which cause a dent in the pocket of hotel owners.

“We held discussions with various representatives from the companies,” said Azeez, district president, KHRA. “They took our demands in a positive light which led us to call off the strike as per their request. Many of the delivery boys had also approached us saying the ban had affected their daily earnings.”

Since the strike began, only hotels which were not association members accepted orders. The service providers therefore warded off a huge crisis as sufficient restaurants were still available. Even on the ban days, the apps functioned somewhat normally, though with fewer options.

“If the suggestions are not taken into serious consideration and a solution found, we will come out stronger and harsher in all districts where online delivery is available and increase the magnitude of our protest,” said Azeez.