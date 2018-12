By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police for dumping septic waste in public places.

Firos, of Palluruthy, Sajeer, of Mundamveli and Niyas, hailing from Mattanchery were nabbed while disposing the garbage near Onamkulam mosque at Arakkapadi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The vehicle used to transport the garbage was also recovered.