A walk to open the eyes of society in Kochi

KOCHI: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the Sacred Heart’s College, Thevara, on Wednesday conducted a ‘Blind Walk’. The aim of the walk was to spread awareness about eye donation and motivate people to pledge to donate their eyes after their death.

According to the organisers, the walk aimed at expelling various myths and misconceptions about eye donation.

Those who took part in the event wore blindfolds and walked by holding hands with the visually impaired. “We wanted to express our solidarity with the visually impaired,” said the organisers. The walk was flagged off by C K Peter, councillor.

The NSS unit of the college organised many events as a part of the its programme ‘Disability, a Way of Life’ in the first week of December. The unit also organised many competitions in association with the Social Justice Department.

The unit will be organising a class on the problems faced by the transgender community in the society on Friday. At the same function, money obtained from selling Christmas cards made by physically challenged will be handed over to the authorities.