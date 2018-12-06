Bamboo Festival in Kochi from tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Kerala in association with Kerala State Bamboo Mission (KSBM) is organising the 15th edition of ‘Kerala Bamboo Fest’ from December 7 to 11. Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs, E P Jayarajan will inaugurate the 5-day event.

The fest will have the participation of bamboo cultivators, artisans, craftsmen, entrepreneurs, public & private agencies/ institutions and technology providers, from all over the country.

Kerala Bamboo Fest 2018 will be a platform to display the unique creations of the craftsmen from the bamboo sector. Various service providers will also participate in the fest, allowing them to showcase their services offered to the bamboo sector.

Concurrent to the event, Kerala State Bamboo Mission (KSBM) is organising a national level workshop focusing on the latest developments in the bamboo sector in Kochi on December 10 and 11.