‘Chekutty’ dolls come to the aid of paraplegics

KOCHI: The Chekutty doll, the rag doll which provided a helping hand to flood-affected Chendamangalam handloom weavers, will soon do the same for paraplegic patients. The sale of the dolls, first made from damaged handloom cloth in the aftermath of the flood in August, directed attention and funds to the weavers in north Ernakulam. Starting next year, paraplegic patients at the Institute of Palliative Medicine in Kozhikode will start to make them and part of the money from the sales will be diverted back to them.

Lakshmi Menon and Gopinath Parayil, the brains behind Chekkuty, in a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday, said the first phase of the project is almost finished.

“The volunteering phase of Chekutty making will be over by the end of this month, and then the patients will take over under the Pain and Palliative Care Society’s ‘Footprints’ programme. The society will get Rs 5 per piece they make,” said Gopinath.

Two training sessions on the making of Chekutty will be held in Kozhikode. Around 1 lakh Chekutty dolls will be made here in the next three months, he said. Chekutty will also provide aid to the Kuriappilly Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, a women-run cooperative initiative. “Initially, the damaged cloth was collected from the Karimpadam Handloom Weavers Society,” said Lakshmi.

“Till date, we have collected around Rs 14.14 lakh from the sale of the dolls, added to which the Federal Bank has donated Rs 10 lakh, allowing us to make a total contribution of around Rs 24 lakh to the Karimpadam society weavers. Now we have decided to provide revenue from the sale of Chekutty to the Kuriapilly society which lost around Rs 5 lakh worth of cloth in the flood.”

Chekutty dolls are sold exclusively through www.chekutty.in. A set of 20 dolls cost Rs 500. “Till now we have received orders for more than 89,000 dolls. Once the damaged fabrics and clothing from the flood is finished, we will use cloth which has remained unsold for years in weavers’ societies. Some cake-makers have also approached us to provide fabrics to be used for wrapping the Christmas cakes,” Gopinath said.

The dolls were handmade at 251 workshops: 240 in India and 11 abroad. Ajith Kumar Gothuruth, secretary Karimpadam Weavers Society, said, “We are very grateful for the initiative. Chekutty came at a time when we felt the only thing to do was to burn the damaged material.”

Sharing memories

On December 15, ‘Chekutty Kootams’ will be organised at various rehabilitation camps around the state to mark the memories of the flood. The core team of Chekutty will be at Kongorapilly School, near Koonanmaavu, where a large number of people were shifted following the flood.