RoRo ferry delay: People’s collective to protest

The Fort-Vypin Janakeeya Koottayma will launch indefinite protests if the RoRo ferry services do not begin operation before the Kochi Muziris Biennale kickstarts on December 12.

Published: 06th December 2018

The state’s first partially air conditioned Vaikom-Ernakulam- Fort Kochi ferry service inaugurated on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fort-Vypin Janakeeya Koottayma will launch indefinite protests if the RoRo ferry services do not begin operation before the Kochi Muziris Biennale kickstarts on December 12. The people’s collective will stage a protest before the Kochi Corporation office.

The Sethu Sagar II RoRo which was in the shipyard dock has now been moved to the Vypeen RoRo jetty after repair work. Once it began services, Sethu Sagar I was anchored at the dock and small repair work was done. A couple of weeks back, the training of new drivers had also begun. The training is led by Vincent and Ajith who navigate the RoRo now.

“The fact that even seven months after the Chief Minister inaugurated the service it is not moving is worrying. Last year, only one ferry was available during the Christmas-New year period which was a horrifying experience for people and we cannot condone a repeat of it. We will strongly protest against it,” said Majnu Komath, chairman, Fort- Vypin Janakeeya Kootayma.

