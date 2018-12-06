The love that binds

Oshin Grace Daniell By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There aren’t huge signboards when it comes to finding tiny treasures. A narrow room with just enough space for one person to move around, a crooked tiled slanting roof with no ceiling fans or fancy bright lights, strips of paper rolling down the attic like a makeshift curtain and a 33-year-old rotary binding machine sitting at the corner like a proud king. Sounds like the movie ‘127 Hours’, except here the man is not stuck between rocks but between cement walls and paper. In a bylane near the Market Road in Kochi lies a 62-year-old trade of binding books and making notepads with leftover wallpaper.

For 74-year-old T M Venkateswarappan, this is more than just his workplace. “My father started the business in 1957.

During that time, we were one among the few people who were equipped to run the business of binding books. I had started learning the trade from the age of 10 and began working part-time when I was 12 years. This is not my workplace, it is my home,” he said.

Notepads with wallpaper covers of different texture, pattern and colour are available in this shop but surprisingly Venkateswarappan has not put up anything on display. “I don’t market my products, my customers do it. Not many know about what I sell and even when people pass through this lane they do not get an idea as to what happens here. I think I like the mystery the shop reflects,” he said.

According to him, notepads are in demand every season. “Most of my customers are students from the nearby college. Nowadays, youngsters like fancy handmade stationery. I think the handmade part of it gives them the classy feel. I have also seen them give it off as gifts on occasions like birthdays and festivals,” he said.

Despite the fact that it

has been more than 60 years in the same trade, Venkateswarappan has never thought of taking up a bigger space for his business.

“When we started off, we used to pay a rent of Rs 15 and now for the same space I pay Rs 3,000. I always made just enough money to support my family and my business. I think I have been more than content with that. Sometimes making more can lead to greed,” he said.

The materials for his notepads are imported from different parts of the world. “Wallpapers come from China, Japan, Dubai and some European countries to India for different construction purposes. I procure the leftover rolls of these papers from different parties. The foreign countries have extremely good taste in colour combinations and textures which elevates the aesthetics of the notepads that I make,” he said.

Cheque book quality paper is used inside the notepads giving it a yellowish hue and also a sepia effect. Venkateswarappan manages to make around 70 to 100 notepads a day.

“Although my father passed this trade to me, I don’t think it will continue after my time. I want to keep doing this till the day I hit the ground. The fact that I am healthy today is because I have enjoyed every moment of my work in the past 62 years,” he said.