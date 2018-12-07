Child rights panel to probe charges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) will look into the truth behind the allegations levelled by many people against protesters using children as shields to escape during protest marches and dharnas.

Announcing this on Thursday during his first visit to the district after assuming office as the new KeSCPCR chairman, P Suresh said the Commission, if necessary, will book people using children for protection during protests, under the Juvenile Justice Act.

He said district-level committees will be strengthened to avoid the delay in resolving grievances related to child protection.

“Child Protection Councils under local bodies should intervene in the cases to avoid the delay. Complaints which cannot be resolved at the local body level should be directed to the KESCPCR. This will help in speeding up proceedings,” he said.

Suresh said the Commission is planning various programmes to attract more students to the government schools. A set of guidelines will be soon rolled out to control autism therapy centres.

As part of strengthening Child Welfare and Protection programmes, three workshops will be conducted in the district. In all, 40 such workshops are planned across the state. The first seminar in Ernakulam will be held on December 15 at the Paravur Municipal Town Hall. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma will inaugurate it.

Suresh and other KeSCPCR members also met various stakeholders related to child welfares. Suresh urged the stakeholders to ensure children’s safety before launching legal proceedings to resolve the issues.

“Teachers, police, doctors and caretakers will be trained in this regard. The south Indian meeting to assess the challenges and solutions related to child protection will be held in Kannur while the national meet will be held in Thiruvananthapuram soon,” he said.

KeSCPCR also instructed the Health Department to take steps to create awareness among parents on the importance of vaccination. Suresh said the proposal to include Child Rights in the curriculum will also be considered.