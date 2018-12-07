Home Cities Kochi

Child rights panel to probe charges

 Suresh said the proposal to include Child Rights in the curriculum will also be considered.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) will look into the truth behind the allegations levelled by many people against protesters using children as shields to escape during protest marches and dharnas. 

Announcing this on Thursday during his first visit to the district after assuming office as the new KeSCPCR chairman, P Suresh said the Commission, if necessary, will book people using children for protection during protests, under the Juvenile Justice Act. 

He said district-level committees will be strengthened to avoid the delay in resolving grievances related to child protection. 

“Child Protection Councils under local bodies should intervene in the cases to avoid the delay. Complaints which cannot be resolved at the local body level should be directed to the KESCPCR. This will help in speeding up proceedings,” he said.

Suresh said the Commission is planning various programmes to attract more students to the government schools. A set of guidelines will be soon rolled out to control autism therapy centres.

As part of strengthening Child Welfare and Protection programmes, three workshops will be conducted in the district. In all, 40 such workshops are planned across the state. The first seminar in Ernakulam will be held on December 15 at the Paravur Municipal Town Hall. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma will inaugurate it.

Suresh and other KeSCPCR members also met various stakeholders related to child welfares. Suresh urged the stakeholders to ensure children’s safety before launching legal proceedings to resolve the issues.
“Teachers, police, doctors and caretakers will be trained in this regard. The south Indian meeting to assess the challenges and solutions related to child protection will be held in Kannur while the national meet will be held in Thiruvananthapuram soon,” he said.

KeSCPCR also instructed the Health Department to take steps to create awareness among parents on the importance of vaccination. Suresh said the proposal to include Child Rights in the curriculum will also be considered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp