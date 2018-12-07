Criminal cases slapped on two mineral water manufacturers in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department is tightening its grip over the mineral water manufacturing companies which resort to dual pricing for their packaged potable water. On Thursday, the Legal Metrology Central Zone carried out inspections at various malls, theatres and gaming centres in the city where mineral water bottles were found to be sold for different MRP.

R Ram Mohan, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology, Central Zone, who coordinated the checking, said criminal cases have been registered against two mineral water manufacturing companies - Bailley and Green Valley. The drive is intended to put a tab on the dual pricing method adopted by mineral water manufacturers.

“A one-litre mineral water bottle of Bailley is sold for an MRP of `20 at ordinary shops. However, the same product is sold for `50 at theatres and multiplexes. Similarly, Greenvalley sells one-litre mineral water bottles for `20 at ordinary shops, while the same is found to be sold for `25 at theatres located at the outskirts of Kochi city,” he said.

Last week, the Legal Metrology team had registered case against an international beer and mineral water manufacturer found to be selling mineral water bottles for different MRP. The case was registered under Rule 18(2A) of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules, by B S Jaykumar, Assistant Controller, Legal Metrology Department.

“The amendment to the rule abolishes dual pricing. The manufacturers will be fined initially, but if the same offence is repeated, stringent legal action will be taken,” Ram Mohan said.