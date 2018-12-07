Home Cities Kochi

HC directs KSRTC to make appointments from PSC list

 The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed  the KSRTC to dispense with the service of empanelled conductors who have not completed 10 years and 120 days of minimum service in a year.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed  the KSRTC to dispense with the service of empanelled conductors who have not completed 10 years and 120 days of minimum service in a year. The court also directed to accommodate those who have been advised by the Kerala Public Service Commission in the order of seniority for appointment as reserve conductor.

A Division Bench comprising Justice V Chitambaresh and Justice R Narayana Pisharadi issued the order on an appeal filed by candidates who are advised by PSC for the post. The Single Judge had dismissed their plea for a directive to appoint them in the posts of reserved conductors.

The single judge while dismissing a batch of petitions observed that persons included in the ranked list published by the PSC, had no legal right to seek appointment against vacancies which were not in existence. Moreover, appointment after terminating the empanelled conductors cannot be sought as they were not made parties in the petitions.

The Division Bench observed that the government order regularising empanelled conductors who had completed 10 years of service and 120 days of minimum service in a year had been approved by the High Court and the Supreme Court. But those who did not cross the above cut off marks were not entitled to cling on to the post after vacancies were reported to the PSC on the basis of the rank list dated May 9, 2013.

The court directed the needful shall be done within one week. If the officials fail to comply with the order they will face contempt. The court posted the case to December 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp