Home Cities Kochi

Vrischikotsavom begins at Poornathrayeesa temple

And the festival season has dawned with the starting of Vrischikotsavom at Tripunithura Sree Poornathrayeesa temple.

Published: 07th December 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The spectacular parading of caparisoned elephants, the rhythm of percussion instruments, a sea of humanity swaying to the rhythm of ‘pancharimelam’... the splendour and opulence of Kerala temple festivals have attracted tourists from far and wide. And the festival season has dawned with the starting of Vrischikotsavom at Tripunithura Sree Poornathrayeesa temple.

The festival brings alive the memories of yesteryears when Poornathrayeesa was the family deity of Kochi dynasty. The festival showcases the rich heritage of the Kochi dynasty and the temple religiously follows the age-old customs and rituals. 

Classical art forms like kathakali, Carnatic music, ottanthullal, kurathiyattom and kolkali are performed round-the-clock on the temple premises, offering a sneak peek into the cultural grandeur of the state. The biggest attraction however is the pancharimelam, which lasts for three hours, where the rhythm of chenda weaves a feverish ensemble with the accompaniment of ilathalam, kombu and kuzhal.

It starts slowly and gradually pick up pace enthralling the audience. As many as 15 performances of pancharimelam led by celebrated percussion artist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar will be held during the eight-day festival. 

On the Arattu day, panchavadyam will be performed as the deity starts for Arattu and pandimelam will be performed on his return journey, which marks the culmination of the festival. 

“I have been participating in the pancharimelam performance at Poornathrayeesa temple during Vrischikotsavom for the past 24 years and this is the festival I never want to miss. The devotees here understand the pulsating rhythm of chenda and they sway to it. It is a divine experience and I have never witnessed such encouraging crowds anywhere else,” said Anthikkad Padmanabhan, a percussionist.

“The temple and festival have been a part of our life and all our family members residing outside the state will set aside their priorities and attend the festival every year. I had the privilege of overseeing the festivities as the secretary of the committee thrice. This is a festival par excellence and all prominent artists perform here,” said S Anujan Varma, a member of the erstwhile Kochi royal family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp