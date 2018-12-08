KMA launches scholarship for flood-affected students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Management Association (KMA) has announced a project for providing higher education scholarship for students from the flood-affected area of Kerala, who need financial support to pay their fees and other study needs. The students need to have scored a minimum 50 per cent for their higher secondary qualifying examination and are pursuing any higher degree or secured admission for any higher degree course to be eligible to avail the scholarship.

“The scholarship has been instituted for any recognised course above the higher secondary level. Applying candidates will have to submit proofs of studying for the course or having secured admission for the course besides a certificate from the village officer, principal of the school vouching he/she is from the flood-affected area and needs financial support,” a release said.

Each eligible student, identified after proper scrutiny by the CSR sub-committee, will be provided with the amount as per the need based on the committee’s assessment. Further details are available at www.kma.org.in where students can download the application forms. They can also collect the forms from the KMA office at Panampilly Nagar, Kochi.