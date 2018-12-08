Home Cities Kochi

KMA launches scholarship for flood-affected students

Each eligible student, identified after proper scrutiny by the CSR sub-committee, will be provided with the amount as per the need based on the committee’s assessment.

Published: 08th December 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Management Association (KMA) has announced a project for providing higher education scholarship for students from the flood-affected area of Kerala, who need financial support to pay their fees and other study needs. The students need to have scored a minimum 50 per cent for their higher secondary qualifying examination and are pursuing any higher degree or secured admission for any higher degree course to be eligible to avail the scholarship. 

“The scholarship has been instituted for any recognised course above the higher secondary level. Applying candidates will have to submit proofs of studying for the course or having secured admission for the course besides a certificate from the village officer, principal of the school vouching he/she is from the flood-affected area and needs financial support,” a release said.

Each eligible student, identified after proper scrutiny by the CSR sub-committee, will be provided with the amount as per the need based on the committee’s assessment. Further details are available at www.kma.org.in where students can download the application forms. They can also collect the forms from the KMA office at Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp