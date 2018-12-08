Home Cities Kochi

Marking the beginning of Yuletide

Published: 08th December 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:18 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What is Christmas without choral music? In keeping with the season, The Anpal Centre of Creative Arts is all set to host their second  The second edition of The Christmas Rose, their fundraiser Christmas concert, at the Kochi Town Hall on December 8 at 6.30 pm.

The recital features choral ensembles that fall under the Choral Art programme offered by the centre: The adult choir, namely the Anpal Chamber Choir, and the children’s choir Anpal Treble Chorus. Conducted by Anjana Abraham, founder and artistic director of Anpal, the concert will also feature her solo western classical pieces. With a team of 70 artists, the concert is sure to spread Christmas cheer in the city.

The musical evening aims to raise funds for the ongoing flood rehabilitation efforts, perfectly in accordance with the spirit of giving. “Proceeds of the donor passes from the concert will be contributed to the office of the Alappuzha District Collector. Further which, the funds would be allocated to the clean drinking water project,” informed Anjana. 

The concert also features celebrated guests including Vinita Henson, pianist and music educator, and the Cochin Youth Chamber Orchestra led by Pradeep Singh, violinist, music educator and conductor. Donor passes are C3,500, C2,000, and C1,000. Book your sledges right away at 7994414051.

