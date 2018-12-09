Home Cities Kochi

Two held for verbally abusing a woman in Kochi

The Infopark police arrested two persons following a moral policing incident, in which a woman and her friend were subjected to verbal abuse at a restaurant at Chittethukara,  on Saturday. 

Published: 09th December 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Infopark police arrested two persons following a moral policing incident, in which a woman and her friend were subjected to verbal abuse at a restaurant at Chittethukara,  on Saturday. 
The arrested were Shefeeq of Cherthala and Shafeer of Kakkanad. 

According to the police, the incident happened on December 4 when a woman working in a company at Infopark visited a restaurant at night with her friend for having tea. The accused persons verbally abused the victim in the pretext of moral policing.

The victim later lodged a complaint with Infopark police and an FIR was registered. A team under Circle Inspector P K Radhamani traced the accused persons and arrested them. The accused will be produced before the magistrate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp