Two held for verbally abusing a woman in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Infopark police arrested two persons following a moral policing incident, in which a woman and her friend were subjected to verbal abuse at a restaurant at Chittethukara, on Saturday.

The arrested were Shefeeq of Cherthala and Shafeer of Kakkanad.

According to the police, the incident happened on December 4 when a woman working in a company at Infopark visited a restaurant at night with her friend for having tea. The accused persons verbally abused the victim in the pretext of moral policing.

The victim later lodged a complaint with Infopark police and an FIR was registered. A team under Circle Inspector P K Radhamani traced the accused persons and arrested them. The accused will be produced before the magistrate.