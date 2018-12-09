Kochi Customs takes 81.36 hours to clear goods at port of entry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs House, Kochi on Saturday released the first Time Release Study (TRS) related to time taken for clearance of goods from Port of Entry including the seaport and air cargo. Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman S Ramesh released the TRS in a function held in Kochi.

TRS is a report used to identify the bottlenecks in the international supply chain including customs clearance procedures at the field level.

It measured the time taken in the release of various categories of the cargo right from the point of entry in the Customs frontier to the final permission given for the release of goods from Customs control.

As per the report, the average time taken in clearance of Bills of Entry in Cochin Seaport not subjected to assessment and examination is 153.53 hours. Of this, the time taken by Customs is merely 6.36 hours while the time taken by other stakeholders is 146.59 hours.

The average time taken in clearance of Bills of Entry in Cochin Seaport subjected to assessment and examination is 196.54 hours of which the time taken by Customs is only 81.36 hours.

Average time taken in clearance of Bills of Entry in Cochin Air Cargo Complex subjected to assessment and examination is 73.32 hours and time consumed by Customs Department for completing the procedures was just 3.53 hours.