PHD Chamber of Commerce Kerala chapter launched, to focus on MSME sector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam launched the Kerala chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Saturday to promote a favourable business environment in the state by encouraging investments and policy advocacy.

Established in 1905, the Punjab, Haryana and Delhi CCI, holds the distinction of being one of the oldest chambers in the country and is part of the four chambers the Centre invites for pre-budget consultations.

With the launch of the Kerala chapter, PHDCCI’s 17th in the country, the chamber will expand its presence in southern India. It aims to focus on the development of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the state.

“We are very optimistic and excited to be here, contribute to the economy of God’s Own Country and create international linkages,” said Vivek Seigell, PHDCCI principal director. He said MSMEs play an immense role in contributing to the country’s GDP, which is why they, as a Chamber, want to support the sector here.

PHDCCI feels Kerala is one state which has a great potential for industrial expansion in a host of areas. The Chamber will sensitise the industry in the state for its effective participation and creating economic activities with prospects of job creation by way of main-streaming it with the rest of India Inc.

PHDCCI Kerala chapter chairman E V Shiril said the organisation is launching the state chapter by contributing R10 lakh to the CMDRF. For its maiden venture, the 1.5-lakh industry-strong CCI aims to host a delegation of East-Asian countries to showcase the investment avenues in the state.