Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Czechoslovakian film Black Peter that was released in the year 1964, and screened at International Film Festival of Kerala 2018 (IFFk) grabbed the attention of oldster movie buffs. The number of youngsters were no less either. “Let me go back to the ‘60s and watch a black and white film,’ said one of them while waiting in queue.

The black and white film directed by Milos Forman portrays an aimless teenager Petr, played by Ladislav Jakim who is unable to identify his passion. Eventually, he manages to find work in a shop as a security guard but fails to catch those who steal from the shop.

His father continuously asks him the reason for his failure to do his job properly and often blames him for his carelessness. The movie also showcases the love between teenagers Petr and Asa, played by Pavla Martinkova.

The digital version of the film was released by Czech National Film Archive in 2017 with 4k resolution. The restored master was struck from the original camera negative and a duplicate positive was accessed to reconstruct missing parts. The restored version however, has reduced quality and a black rectangle pops up in the right upper corner at regular intervals.

The pop up could have been edited out during digitalisation. The film has won several accolades including the Golden Leopard at the 1964 Locarno International Film Festival.