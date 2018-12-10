Coming soon: A world-class boat jetty

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi is all set to get a modern, first-of-its-kind boat jetty equipped with facilities, including air-conditioned passenger lounge, cafeteria and viewing deck soon. Though the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) procured modern cruise vessels, the authorities have not been able to start services due to lack of adequate facilities at boat jetties.

"Since the existing jetties lack facilities for cruise vessels to berth there, a proposal for constructing a modern facility at the Fine Arts Jetty has been submitted. Though the jetty belonged to the Irrigation Department, but we have taken it from them," said Cyril V Abraham, KSINC commercial manager.

The funding for the project, which will need an estimated Rs 5 crore, is awaiting the state government's nod.

"The proposal has reached its final stage. Designs have been approved and we are awaiting the government's nod regarding the funds. The modern jetty will enable big cruise vessels to anchor there. The final draft, with some proposed changes, has been submitted. After the funds are sanctioned, the construction will be completed in a year," he said.

The KSINC authorities said during low tide, due to the plummeting water level, they are forced to send the boats to Kozhikode. "The tourist-cum ferry vessel 'Cleopatra' and 'Michelle' (each costing `2.40 crore) are high-speed passenger boats since our water environment, due to reduced depths, is not suited for them. So we are sending them to Kozhikode," said a KSINC officer.

Around `78 lakh will be spent on dredging work to avoid glitches in the operations of the barges and boats. "Routes along Marine Drive, Thevara, and Thoppumpady will be dredged for conducting smooth operations," the official added.

However, State Water Transport Department (SWTD) officers said hydrographic survey in the regions, highlighting the dredging required along the paths of Mattanchery and Fort Kochi, have been conducted and survey report handed over to the Cochin Port Trust. "Dredging in Mattanchery and along the Vyttila -Kakkanad stretch is required, as it is very difficult for the passenger boats to conduct smooth services especially during low tide," said Shaji V Nair, SWTD Director.

Besides, he said air-conditioned ferry service on the Vaikom-Ernakulam-Alappuzha-Kottayam route has commenced. "Since water transport has evinced increased interest from commuters, more ferries will be launched. The construction of ferries is on and the air-conditioned ferries will be launched in January," he said.

