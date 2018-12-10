Home Cities Kochi

Vrischikolsavam: Days which bring in unique happiness

The illumination even outside the temple premises, the vendors selling colourful and led lighted balloons, jewellery items and other household materials are sights not to be missed.

Published: 10th December 2018 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Roshni Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tripunithura is once again under the spell of Vrischikolsavam. The eight-day festival at Sree Poornatrayeesa temple set the stage for numerous art forms and music. As youngsters thronging to hear Panchari Melam, Adantha, Panchavadyam and Tayambaka, the festival proves the traditional music is not just for greying hair. The 15 caparisoned elephants standing in regal splendour encircled by the flickering oil lamps add grandeur to the ezhunnallippu. 

"I try to schedule my leave at this time of the year just to soak in the traditional music. The temple ground is also a place where bonding between friends and relatives is renewed," says Nandakumar, who works Dubai. 

Besides Music recitals and Kathakali performance, there are other traditional art forms like Ottamtullal, Kurathiyattom, Padakam and many others. The illumination even outside the temple premises, the vendors selling colourful and led lighted balloons, jewellery items and other household materials are sights not to be missed.

For the foodies, there are the hot bhajis, popcorn, puffed rice and roasted peanuts are available along with tangy sugarcane juice.When the ulsavam draws to a close, it is lingering pain for every enthusiast as they have to wait another year for the next one.

