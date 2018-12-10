Home Cities Kochi

Enjoy your evenings with tandoori chai

Now, giving way to tandoori kebabs and chicken is the tandoori chai which is becoming popular in the city.

By Reshma Ann Samuel, Mereena Joseph & Tresa Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Now, giving way to tandoori kebabs and chicken is the tandoori chai which is becoming popular in the city. Quite a few shops are adopting the tea which has its roots in the north of India.  Tandoori chai comes up with a unique style of making, has already set its benchmark among foodies. Initially, many have confused it with Masala Chai. "Tandoori chai and Masala chai is completely different in every aspect. Be it recipe, making style or taste, the difference will be very evident to the customers," says Gireesh, founder of Garam Matka.

As it opens up an opportunity to experiment, many are exploring the possibilities of making tandoori tea unique. "We use a special blend of five tea leaves and ginger to make it special," says Bijesh, co-founder.
Similarly, many other outlets like 'Munthirikothu' is also cashing in on the curiosity of the customers and have been receiving positive feedback about the tea. "It's nothing but a special combination of half brewed tea with a mixture of secret aromatic spices. But it has definitely attracted youngsters. People come here from faraway places to have a sip of our tea," says Shebin Mubarak, owner of Munthirikothu, a mini restaurant in Kaloor.

The shop starts selling of its popular tea,which cost ` 20, only from 3.30 pm. Apart from the tea, they offer tandoori coffee, ginger tea, Munthirikothu and chukkappam and beef fry to the customers. But the majority of the requests are for tandoori chai. "As there is a great demand for tandoori tea, we receive customer orders throughout the day. Interestingly, the rush begins even before 3.30 pm" says Thiruvananthapuram-based Shebin. 

