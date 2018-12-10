Home Cities Kochi

For Vedavathi, winning is no big deal

For the event she participated was something she had not tried her hand in at all: Ashtapathi. And she won A grade in it. 

Published: 10th December 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Vedavathi S Mallya of TDHS Mattanchery, school youth festivals are not something new. Since Class I, she has had her fair share of experience in competing and winning in the events she had participated in. However, this year's state school kalotsavam was new. For the event she participated was something she had not tried her hand in at all: Ashtapathi. And she won A grade in it. 

The Class IX student's journey to success was an accidental (or maybe coincidental) one. "Usually, Vedavathi participates in the elocution competition. However, a few students of the school approached her saying if the latter is participating in the event, the others would not.

They felt there was a high chance Vedhavathi would surpass them all," says Jayasri R J, Vedavathi's mother and a teacher at TDHS.
Not one to take offence, the 14-year-old took it in the perfect sportsman spirit. And decided to participate in the Ashtapathi competition for which no one from the school was participating.

At the state school kalotsavam, she performed an Ashtapathi in Anandabhairavi Raga composed by Kuzhuppally Jayakumar Shenai, a retired music teacher at TDHS. 
"Jayakumar had originally taught the composition to Vedhavathi's cousin Sidhi Vinayaka Mallya. It was Sidhi who taught Vedavathi this composition. Another cousin of hers, Divyesh Pai, brought an edakka and trained her in it," says her mother.

Having trained in classical music for over nine years, the training was comparatively easy. "Having a clear grasp over the theory and techniques in classical music, she could easily identify, understand and learn the ragam and thalam. Belonging to a family that is musically inclined just helped her case," says Jayasri. It took her only a week to learn and perfect the hymns.

Daughter of Jayasri and Cochin Thirumala Devaswom employee Satish Kumar Mallya, Vedavathi is also a Hindi praveen which makes her already eligible to teach Hindi in the UP level. As for the future, she hopes to continue her studies in classical music. "She also wants to focus on bharatanatyam. However, she is not planning to compete in it," her mother says with determination. 

Having had nine years of kalotsavom experience in her blood, Vedavathi has formulated a motto for her herself: Participate. Do your best. It is not necessary that you need to win. Take it all in the spirit of the game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp