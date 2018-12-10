Home Cities Kochi

Pedalling the bamboo cycle 

Engineers Nikhil Kunnath, Antik Mallick and Tony K Lal are back with their bamboo bicycles and are confident they will taste success at this year's Bamboo Festival​

Antik Mallick, T Nikhil Kunnath and Tony K Lal

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  They have tasted failure but are not willing to back down. Engineers Nikhil Kunnath, Antik Mallick and Tony K Lal are back with their bamboo bicycles and are confident they will taste success at this year's Bamboo Festival, organised by the Kerala Bamboo Mission. The trio, who had first designed the bicycle last year, introduced the concept with the aim of promoting eco-friendly rides among children.

"This was my project when I was doing my post-graduation in mobility and vehicle design. Designing a bamboo bike is quite complex though it looks simple. The biggest advantage over metal cycles is they don't have any carbon footprints. The cycles are safe for use and disposal," said Nikhil who completed his engineering from IIT Mumbai.

Though the cycle was exhibited at the previous year's Kerala Bamboo Mission, the trio who have founded their startup Kol, was unable to realise their dreams of selling cycles. "Many people expressed their interest in purchasing the cycle.

However, it was difficult for us to find someone who could fund our dreams. Thankfully this year, we have received the funding from a few partners and plan to sell at least 10 to15 cycles by January," said Tony K Lal, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram and is a BE graduate from Thrissur Engineering College.

 The trio has been approached by companies with placements, but don't want to give up their dreams of promoting the eco-friendly bicycle concept. The cycle has been tested on the road in Wayanad for six months. "Most of the cycles made of metal and are used for a maximum five years after which it is probably discarded.

Since bamboo has the strength and has a carbon-neutral property, it is the best material for mobility purposes," said Antik, who is from Kolkata and completed his engineering from IIT, Mumbai in product design. Unlike the readymade metal cycles, the bamboo cycles can be assembled by the children themselves. "We want to create awareness among children and teach them the various aspects of the bamboo through the kit we provide," Antik said.

