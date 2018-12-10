Safeguarding beliefs, conserving languages

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The movie Mishing or The Apparition directed by Assamese filmmaker Bobby Sarma Baruah talks about the local beliefs of the Sherdukpan community of Arunachal Pradesh. They believe the spirits of dead people appear and try to communicate with their loved ones. The film is a sync sound, low budget, independent movie. The Apparition is also an attempt to preserve the Sherdukpen dialect of Arunachal Pradesh which is on the verge of extinction.

About 4,000 people used to speak the dialect but almost half of them have forgotten it now as per research conducted by the director who is also a PhD scholar.

The movie talks about an ex-army officer who belongs to the Sherdukpan community. He suddenly disappears from the village only to reappear decades later and then vanishes again, raising curiosity.Based on the Assamese novel ‘Mishing’ written by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, the film was shot in the scenic locations of Rupa, Bomdila and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh.

Most actors in the film are natives of the Sherdukpan community, lending an authentic touch. The film that is being screened in 2018 International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) was also screened in Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

“I happened to read the Assamese novel written by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi while doing a fellowship in Arunachal Pradesh. I liked the concept and asked him if I could direct a film on his book. Right after watching my second movie - Sonar Baran Pakhi (The Golden Wing) he accepted my request,” says Bobby, international award-winning director, who was present for the screening at IFFK.

The film talks about the period between the ‘80s and ‘90s. “It was difficult to find a location, the movie has been shot in the outskirts of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Bobby.

But what prompted her to zero in on the theme? “In India, we have so many dialects, different cultures and tradition. Most of the dialects are on the verge of extinction and I wanted to do something for the same. The Apparition is an attempt to preserve the Sherdukpen dialect of Arunachal Pradesh,” she continues.

While talking about the language barrier she faced during the production of the film, she says, “Initially, it was difficult for us to communicate with natives; But then we learnt the dialect and that made the work easier.”

She has won various laurels including Best Film in the Spiritual Category at the 13th Dhaka International Film Festival for her debut feature film Adomya and her second movie Sonar Baran Pakhi that won the Grand Jury Prize for the best feature film in the 15th Indian film festival of Los Angeles and the best audience choice award at the 15th Dhaka International Film Festival.

As director, producer and scriptwriter, Bobby has a number of short films, documentaries, music videos and TV serials on various indigenous folk cultures blending into one, to her credit.

Passionate about film making, she holds a Masters degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Guwahati University along with her Masters Degree in Assamese Literature from the same university. Currently, she is pursuing her doctoral research for a PhD on the influence of the folk culture of Assam in Assamese cinema.