Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Second edition of Krithi book fest from February 8

It is being organised with the theme ‘Back to the Future’ to support the revival of the state, wrecked by the floods in August.

Published: 10th December 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Buoyed by the success of its first edition early this year, the second edition of Krithi - the international book fair of Kerala - from February 8 to 17 next year, will have more new features and higher participation of publishers. It is being organised with the theme ‘Back to the Future’ to support the revival of the state, wrecked by the floods in August.

Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom, told reporters the International Knowledge Festival, which will run parallel to the book fest, will be held on a 50,000 sq.ft fully air-conditioned hall at the Marine Drive, Kochi, from February 14 to 17

The practice of providing coupons to kids under ‘one child, one book’ scheme, which was a huge success in the first edition, will continue in the second edition too. This time, however, the focus will be children from the flood-hit regions, Kadakampally said. Steps will also be taken to provide books to the libraries, which have lost books in the floods, he said. There are also plans to provide stalls for small book stores affected by the floods at a concessional rate.

If the first edition saw about 180 stalls, the next edition will have 250 stalls, and compared to 100 publishers this year, the next year’s festival will have the presence of over 150 publishers. “We have several inquiries from abroad too for the participation,” the minister said.

The Krithi Book Fest is organised by Sahitya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society (SPCS), which was formed by the progressive writers in Kerala under the initiative of stalwarts like P Kesavadev, Thakazhy Sivasankara Pillai, M P Paul and Karur Neelakanta Pillai way back in 1945. Both national and international literary and cultural heads are expected to participate in the discussions either via video conference or directly at the Knowledge Festival.

Speaking on the occasion, M K Sanu, writer and critic, said the importance of reading and reading the right kind of books was more relevant than ever before.  Mini Antony, secretary, Department of Cooperation, said efforts will be made to provide CDs on documentaries or bio-pic of noted writers and cultural leaders at the book festival. Kochi was made the permanent venue of Krithi Book Fest during the first edition in March this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krithi international book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp