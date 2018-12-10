Kerala: Second edition of Krithi book fest from February 8

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Buoyed by the success of its first edition early this year, the second edition of Krithi - the international book fair of Kerala - from February 8 to 17 next year, will have more new features and higher participation of publishers. It is being organised with the theme ‘Back to the Future’ to support the revival of the state, wrecked by the floods in August.

Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom, told reporters the International Knowledge Festival, which will run parallel to the book fest, will be held on a 50,000 sq.ft fully air-conditioned hall at the Marine Drive, Kochi, from February 14 to 17

The practice of providing coupons to kids under ‘one child, one book’ scheme, which was a huge success in the first edition, will continue in the second edition too. This time, however, the focus will be children from the flood-hit regions, Kadakampally said. Steps will also be taken to provide books to the libraries, which have lost books in the floods, he said. There are also plans to provide stalls for small book stores affected by the floods at a concessional rate.

If the first edition saw about 180 stalls, the next edition will have 250 stalls, and compared to 100 publishers this year, the next year’s festival will have the presence of over 150 publishers. “We have several inquiries from abroad too for the participation,” the minister said.

The Krithi Book Fest is organised by Sahitya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society (SPCS), which was formed by the progressive writers in Kerala under the initiative of stalwarts like P Kesavadev, Thakazhy Sivasankara Pillai, M P Paul and Karur Neelakanta Pillai way back in 1945. Both national and international literary and cultural heads are expected to participate in the discussions either via video conference or directly at the Knowledge Festival.

Speaking on the occasion, M K Sanu, writer and critic, said the importance of reading and reading the right kind of books was more relevant than ever before. Mini Antony, secretary, Department of Cooperation, said efforts will be made to provide CDs on documentaries or bio-pic of noted writers and cultural leaders at the book festival. Kochi was made the permanent venue of Krithi Book Fest during the first edition in March this year.