The right man for the job

Express News Service

KOCHI: Captain P K Sushan has always followed his motto ‘Right time, right dress, right place’. This has taken the assistant professor of Baselious Poulose II Catholicos College in Piravam to his rightful place. For his selfless service, the NCC officer received NCC national award. Though this is the third time he is receiving the award, he is also the first Malayali to be selected for the honour.

Sushan had always wanted to be part of the national defence force. “However, my circumstances stood against my wishes,” he says. That’s when he joined the Baselious Poulose II Catholicos College in Piravom in 1997 as an assistant professor in Business Management. “I became a part of the NCC unit after the institution got an NCC unit in 2004 under (18 K) Bn NCC Muvattupuzha and Kottayam of Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate,” says Sushan.

In 2007, he completed NCC Pre-Commission Course and secured the first position in weapon training competition held at NCC Officers Training Academy, Kamptee. He attended the Captian training camp in 2012. The next year he was honoured with the NCC National Award. He represented Kerala and Lakshadweep NCC Directorate at the NCC Republic Day Camp from January 1 to 29, 2014. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in 2015. Again in 2016, he received the NCC National Award for his dedicated service.

He was honoured by Piravom Municipality for his meritorious service in 2018.

Taking his role in society seriously, Sushan has initiated socially committed activities in the area such as blood donation camp, anti-drug abuse campaign, Swachh Bharath rally and dengue awareness programme. His e-waste collection initiative gained much ground in Piravom Municipality. Under his supervision, NCC cadets regularly visit old age homes and are engaged in charity activities.

“Without the commitment and dedication displayed by Sushan, the cadets’ training and the troop’s achievement would not have been possible,” his colleagues said. Under his supervision, BPC College has proved itself to be a dynamic unit of disciplined, trained and dedicated young men and women. Sushan attributes his success to his family. “My wife Shima Mathew is an assistant professor at MG University. She is my greatest support. My father Fr P V Kuriakose, who is a retired professor, has been my greatest influencer. It was he who led me to NCC,” he says.

Having achieved the honour three times and being the only Malayali to receive has given his dreams voice. “I have realised that life is all about the labour. Work hard and make your dreams a reality,” adds Sushan.