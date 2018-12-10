Home Cities Kochi

The right man for the job

Captain P K Sushan has always followed his motto ‘Right time, right dress, right place’.

Published: 10th December 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunima Das & Sruthy Satheesan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Captain P K Sushan has always followed his motto ‘Right time, right dress, right place’. This has taken the assistant professor of Baselious Poulose II Catholicos College in Piravam to his rightful place. For his selfless service, the NCC officer received NCC national award. Though this is the third time he is receiving the award, he is also the first Malayali to be selected for the honour. 

Sushan had always wanted to be part of the national defence force. “However, my circumstances stood against my wishes,” he says. That’s when he joined the Baselious Poulose II Catholicos College in Piravom in 1997 as an assistant professor in Business Management. “I became a part of the NCC unit after the institution got an NCC unit in 2004 under (18 K) Bn NCC Muvattupuzha and Kottayam of Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate,” says Sushan. 

In 2007, he completed NCC Pre-Commission Course and secured the first position in weapon training competition held at NCC Officers Training Academy, Kamptee. He attended the Captian training camp in 2012. The next year he was honoured with the NCC National Award. He represented Kerala and Lakshadweep NCC Directorate at the NCC Republic Day Camp from January 1 to 29, 2014. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in 2015. Again in 2016, he received the NCC National Award for his dedicated service.

He was honoured by Piravom Municipality for his meritorious service in 2018.
Taking his role in society seriously, Sushan has initiated socially committed activities in the area such as blood donation camp, anti-drug abuse campaign, Swachh Bharath rally and dengue awareness programme. His e-waste collection initiative gained much ground in Piravom Municipality. Under his supervision, NCC cadets regularly visit old age homes and are engaged in charity activities. 

“Without the commitment and dedication displayed by Sushan, the cadets’ training and the troop’s achievement would not have been possible,” his colleagues said. Under his supervision, BPC College has proved itself to be a dynamic unit of disciplined, trained and dedicated young men and women. Sushan attributes his success to his family. “My wife Shima Mathew is an assistant professor at MG University. She is my greatest support. My father Fr P V Kuriakose, who is a retired professor, has been my greatest influencer. It was he who led me to NCC,” he says.

Having achieved the honour three times and being the only Malayali to receive has given his dreams voice. “I have realised that life is all about the labour. Work hard and make your dreams a reality,” adds Sushan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp