Thottara Puncha ryots gear up for cultivation

By Express News Service

Thottara Puncha farmers are gearing up to cultivate their fields despite the adversities they had to face due to the floods and unseasonal rains that lashed the district.

As a part of beginning the cultivation, the switch-on ceremony of the pump installed by the Agriculture Department was done on Sunday. The department had installed the pump to clear out the water that had collected in the fields. The pump was switched on by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirullah at Manaykkathayam paddy fields.

To review the cultivation readiness, a meeting of the farmers and the officers was also held after the function.