When age took a beating on the track

KOCHI: Old age is indeed the second childhood. The Second Senior State Athletic Meet was proof of that. "I won three medals today. Now, if you ask me to do a triple jump, I will come first," said 88-year-old John Mathew, a retired Air Force officer, who travelled all the way from Pathanamthitta to participate in the meet.

Mathew had no trouble climbing up the two-foot podium to receive his three medals. He had a wide grin, sense of accomplishment and a childlike innocence as he stood on top of the podium.

Mathew was one of the 250 participants who took part in the meet which was held at the Maharaja's College and Sacred Heart College on Saturday. The enthusiasm and energy of the participants were palpable.

"I didn't tell them that I had a little problem with my knee. I just said I was left-handed. Otherwise, I wouldn't have been allowed to participate," said Dr MJ Thankamma who came with a broken right arm to compete.

"I didn't have a problem. I threw with my left arm and won. I am so happy to win and I also made a lot of friends," the 73-year-old said.

The sports meet is not an one-off event where the elderly assemble and then disperse. It is one of the initiatives by the NGO Magics who also have other activities for the elderly.

There is an age-friendly college set up at the Sacred Heart College in Thevera where various kinds of activities are arranged for the senior citizens.

Arya Vijay, a Sacred Heart College student and a volunteer, takes classes for senior citizens at the age-friendly college. "The energy of these aged people is amazing. I am not involved in sports and seeing them participate with such enthusiasm is heartening. They are so much more active than me," Arya said.

The meet was conducted in the age groups of 60-65, 65-70, 70-75, 75-80, 80-85. Some former athletes also participated in the event. There were people from all walks of life.

"These kind of activities are very good for us. I go to the college and get to make a lot of friends. My children are all abroad and I live alone. I have always been active in sports from a young age. But after marriage and kids, I didn't pursue sports. It's nice to be back on the field again," Leela George said.

There were 14 categories in the one-day event which was organized by the Cochin Corporation, IMA Cochin along with NGO Magics.