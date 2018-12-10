Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Bamboo Fest: When Pied Piper came to Kochi 

Making the musical instrument involves the knowledge of maths and science. Not one to be dishearted, Murali kept at it and slowly mastered his art...

Published: 10th December 2018 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Jeena Jayaraman
Express News Service

KOCHI: Walking through the display of bamboo products at the Kerala Bamboo Fest at the Ernakulathappan ground in Kochi, the alluring notes of the flute comes filtering through the crowd. At a nondescript little stall sits K V Murali, a magical flautist. He puts his skill on display and it is akin to the charm cast by the Pied Piper because people swarm to his stall; some curious onlookers, others serious flute enthusiasts as well as aspiring learners.

K V Murali

Murali, a native of Thrissur, is a flutes maker. “I have always been fascinated by the flute and have tried my hand at making flutes from bamboo and other materials. I had no formal training but tried my own methods to play the crude forms I made,” he says.It was much later that he joined a class to learn how to play the flute.

Learning he did, yet his aim was to make one. He would scour his surroundings to find the right type of bamboo and would work for hours on it. He would then take it to his music teacher for analysis. But his creations did not reach perfection. 

Traditional flute makers are few and far between and the method to create a flute is a well-guarded secret. “After a long search, I met a maker of flutes and joined him as a trainee in the hope that I will someday be successful. However, it was an uphill task. All that he would divulge was the mere basics,” he said. 

Making the musical instrument involves the knowledge of maths and science. Not one to be dishearted, Murali kept at it and slowly mastered his art. “One can become a flautist with just a few years of practice but to become a flute maker it takes years of dedicated hard work and yes, experimenting too,” says the 50-year-old artist.

Now he sells his hand-made bamboo flutes to music instrument shops. People also come from far and wide to his home to buy the flutes, a fame that has spread through word-of-mouth. Priced from Rs 250 to Rs 500, his flutes can be used in Carnatic, Hindustani and Western music. 

At the stall, he can be seen guiding the customers to find the right type of flute and also sharing tips on the playing technique to the newbies. “Any task requires continuous practice to reach perfection, and learning the right technique is also important,” he advises a customer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Bamboo Fest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp