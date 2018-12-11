IRCTC launches New Year tour packages

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of celebrating the spirit and joy of New Year, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has come up with overseas and domestic tour packages. The foreign tour package is to Thailand which will be between January 19, and January 24. The package includes round-trip flight tickets from Cochin International Airport.

The places included in the package are Sriracha Tiger Sanctuary, Alcazar Show, Coral Island, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Pattaya Floating Market, Bangkok city tour, Safari World and Marine Park. There will also be an opportunity for shopping in Bangkok.

The entire package cost is `44,800 per person.Along with economy class flight ticket, accommodation will be provided at three-star hotels, apart from AC vehicles for transportation, service of tour guides and visa and insurance. The domestic tour is to Hyderabad which will begin from Cochin Airport on January 17, 2019. For more details: Contact IRCTC at 9567863245, 9567863241, 9746743047 or www.irctctourism.com