Renovated T1 designed to the theme of Kerala’s culture

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Travellers flying in and out of the Cochin International Airport can soon have a glimpse of the state’s rich tradition and culture.The renovated domestic terminal (T1), which will be thrown open to public by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, is designed on the theme of ‘ettukettu’ with the passengers being greeted with marvellous works on traditional architecture, murals, and wall drawings, all done by noted artists aided by expert masons and carpenters.

Right from the canopy area of ‘Departures’, where travellers get down from their vehicles, to all the way to the security clearance area at level-2 of the heritage building, the interior design has been done in line with the traditional architecture style and as per ‘Thachushastra’ prescriptions -- be it ‘poomugham’ (building entrance), ‘charupadi’ or ‘arayum nirayum’, a release by Cochin International Airport Ltd said. The ‘T-3’ international terminal, which was inaugurated last year, was designed on the theme of Thrissur pooram to charm fliers with koothambalam and evoked enthusiastic response from travellers, especially international tourists.

The highlight of the renovated terminal though is the ‘Kerala kalanganam’ section located at the western corner, near the security clearance area at level-2.It houses the exact replica of ‘koothambalam’ with kathakali play on the ‘gambling scene from Duryodhana Vadham Attakkatha’. The ‘pancha varga’ basement, ‘kuthiramalika’ type jally work, fine wooden carvings and detailing on sides make it all attractive and unique.

A large ‘nadumuttam’ of a ‘nalukettu’, with all its traditional grandeur adorned with murals, has been set up for displaying the state’s traditional art forms such as koodiyattam, mohiniyattom, ottanthullal, koothu, theyyam, kathakali and chakiyarkoothu among others. The entire construction is done on solid teakwood columns, uttaram, kazhikol and pattika while the roof is covered with clay tiles.

The basement is adorned with ‘panchavarga’ finish and the doors with ‘manichitrathazhu’, the release said.

The travellers who arrive by flights too are welcomed with ‘chirad’ lamps, 60 in number, and a large in-depth wall painting that depicts the tale of Mahabali, the magnanimous and righteous Asura king.