Sakhi One-Stop Centre will be opened next month

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sakhi One-Stop Centre, which will provide help to women and children in distress, will start functioning here from January, District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla announced at a meeting held at the Collectorate. According to the Collector, the One-Stop centre will start functioning by first or second week of January.

Initially, the centre will be functioning at the Women and Children Hospital at Mattanchery. A permanent location for Sakhi One-Stop Centre will be constructed at Aluva District Hospital. The project is initiated to stop atrocities against women and children and also to rehabilitate women who are in a distress situation. For this purpose, counselling, medical aid, legal assistance, police protection and safe house will be provided to victims through the centre.

The centre will be functioning under State Nirbhaya Cell of the Women and Children Welfare Development Department. Till now the project has been implemented in five districts of the state. It will provide 24-hour protection to women and children who approach it for various help.