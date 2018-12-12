Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation declares Biennale venues plastic free

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking lessons from the previous year, the Kochi Corporation has declared all Biennale venues as plastic free. 

According to Biennale officials, one of the major issues they faced last year was the accumulation of plastic waste at various venues. 

Lack of coordination from the local self-government bodies had also affected the waste management. This year, however, the Corporation has strictly asked volunteers and organising bodies to ensure no plastic is allowed inside the 10 venues of the Biennale.  

"This will also be implemented in areas within Fort Kochi Veli ground to Mattancherry. As there are practical difficulties in asking small shop owners to completely stop selling plastic bags, we can't bring in a blanket ban soon," said Shiny Mathew, Chairperson, Town Planning Committee.

Stray dog menace

Based on rising complaints of stray dog menace, the Kochi Corpalong with the Animal Birth Control programme are strictly ensuring that stray dogs don't roam around Fort Kochi freely. "In the wake of the tourist season, we have received several complaints that the number of stray dogs is on a rise.

We have joined hands with the ABC in capturing the dogs and sterilising them. The dogs will be released to the streets once the season ends," said Minimol V K, chairperson, Health Standing Committee.

