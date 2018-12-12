Cleanliness is nobody's concern at Fort Kochi beach

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

Though the District Tourism Promotion Council has begun cleaning the Fort Kochi beach, which invites tourists in hordes, NGO's and social workers associated with the drive are unsatisfied with the approach of the agencies undertaking the work.

"The local self-governing bodies are least interested in addressing the waste issues here. They take it seriously only when a main event like the Biennale or Cochin Carnival takes place. The beach cleaning works were initiated four to five days ago by the DTPC which has left them with little time to make the beach pristine.

The amount of waste accumulating at Fort Kochi beach is very huge and cannot be cleaned in a week's time. The authorities should have taken note of this and started the drive earlier.

The work is just a mere eyewash," said Majnu Komath,Fort Vypeen Janakiya Koottayma chairman. According to Auria Kiem, chairperson of the Clean Fort Kochi Foundation, which has been involved in the city cleaning for the past several years, many streets in Fort Kochi continues to spot plastic waste piles.

"We have informed the Corporation several times about setting up waste disposable bins in several corners of Fort Kochi. This is important since tourists arrive throughout the year and their numbers double up during Biennale and Carnival. However, there has been no response from the Corporation so far. They have to either litter the ground which is not part of their culture or are forced to carry the waste back to their hotels," she said.

Waste from homestays is yet another issue. "There are several responsible homestays. But, there are many others who flout rules and dump the waste in public places. This increases during the tourist season," Auria said.

Manoj Nair, editorial director, Kochi Muziris Biennale said he has informed the Corporation about setting up waste bins in several locations in Fort Kochi as part of the Biennale so as to ensure an eco-friendly model this year.

"We don't want the waste to become an issue this year. It was a problem last year but we are confident that the Kochi Corporation will consider our plea and will set up the bins on time," he said. Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson Minimol V K was not available for comments.

DTPC secretary S Vijayakumar said they hope to complete the beach cleaning work in a few days time.

"In the past few days, we have collected over four loads of thermocol from the beach. JCB's have been put in action for the purpose. We have difficulties in cleaning the north side of the beach owing to the constant presence of water hyacinth. Also, silt cleaning will need a lot of time which we don't have now," he said.