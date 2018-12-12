Home Cities Kochi

Exploration of an inspiring Soul

Every story of destruction will have something to inspire you.

KOCHI:

KOCHI: Every story of destruction will have something to inspire you. At times, it will be the struggles and resilience of a few innocent individuals to fight back and bring their life to normalcy. 'Mashhad,' an 18-minute short film narrates a similar story of an extraordinary soul. 

The movie portrays the life of 13-year-old visually impaired Iraqi girl Fatima, who perceives the world through paintings. It gives a clear picture of how armed conflict shaped Fatima and her mother’s fate. 
“Children are the worst affected in every war.

Shabu  Kilithattil

They don’t get proper health care, education or food. Their future is highly uncertain. It is their plight that I want to highlight through the film" says Shabu Kilithattil, Director of Mashhad.  

Mashhad, which means vision in Arabic, is proved to be an apt title for the film that showcases the deeper insight possessed by visually impaired individuals. 

The short film traces Fatima’s journey from being a free-spirited girl to explore the world to someone who abandons her all desires. The performance of Rida Abdul Rahim from Kannur who plays Fatima is a crucial element in conveying the impact to the fullest. 

Interestingly, it was a story of another differently-abled talent which inspired the director to realise the movie.  “The work and life of Esref Armagan, a blind Turkish painter who creates beautiful paintings despite his disability has intrigued me a lot. I have studied the stories of many blind painters and how they recognise each colour through its peculiar smell," adds Shabu.  

The lead actor Rida is blind by birth and has effortlessly communicated the idea through her acting. “We were fortunate to have Rida on board. If it was a child with a normal vision, we had to teach her everything. But it was quite challenging also. She had her own timing and pace of doing things and we had to adapt the shoot accordingly”, he says. 

The film marks the directorial debut of Shabu, who works as a news director at Arabian Radio Network. Music has been composed by Malayali music director Deepak Dev and sound design is done by M R Rajakrishnan, son of acclaimed music director M G Radhakrishnan. 

With the film has completed screening in Dubai, Delhi, Kerala and Hyderabad, Shabu intends to take his work to more number of people through the platform of film festivals. “The idea is not to gain awards or prizes but get across the inspiring story to a larger audience,” says Shabu.

