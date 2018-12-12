Food recycle bin

Home Cities Kochi

To rid of the food waste which is a major issue during the Kochi Muziris Biennale, the organisers have introduced a food recycling bin at the Cabral Yard as part of the international art fest.

KOCHI: To rid of the food waste which is a major issue during the Kochi Muziris Biennale, the organisers have introduced a food recycling bin at the Cabral Yard as part of the international art fest. According to Manoj Nair, editorial director, Kochi Muziris Biennale, the bin is aimed at recycling the food waste generated in and around the venues of Biennale.  

"All the major cafes are stationed at the Cabral Yard, which is one of the most accessible locations. The edible archives stall run by two women chefs will be the major food stall. Here, they will introduce the public to 40-50 varieties of indigenous food rice varieties. We are expecting large waste quantities of food from their stall too.

Apart from them, we have a Kudumbasree stall which will provide tourists with special home-made food varieties. Since the stalls are in the same venue, we have introduced the food recycling bin here. It will be a transparent process and aims at educating people, both young and old, on how the food waste is recycled," he said.

