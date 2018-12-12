Home Cities Kochi

Forest Department nod imperative to bridge’s construction: Minister G Sudhakaran

Published: 12th December 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The travelling woes of Vadattupara residents, several of whom belong to the Adivasi community, are likely to continue after PWD Minister G Sudhakaran told the Assembly the construction of Banglakadavu bridge - which can alleviate their misery - can be carried out only after the Forest Department gives the nod. Currently, the hapless people have to trek nearly 25 km through the  dense forest to reach Kuttampuzha where the hospitals, shops, schools and government establishments are situated.

Kothamangalam MLA Antony John made a submission in the Assembly stating the construction of a bridge at Banglakadavu will lessen the travel woes of the affected sections. Similarly, the road connectivity will boost the region’s tourism potential. A release from the District Information Office said the proposal to construct the bridge was included in the 2018-19 state budget, with `18 crore allocated for the construction work.

Antony John MLA said administrative sanction should be given to construct the bridge which will link the two important locations of Kuttampuzha panchayat.  

Replying to the submission, the Works Minister said  one side of Banglakadavu bridge is the Kuttampuzha area and other will be Vadattupara village. The place where the bridge has to be constructed falls within the reserve forest under the Forest Department. Hence, the foresters’ permission is crucial to the bridge’s construction.

The bridge has been a long-standing demand of the people. During the monsoon season when the water level rises in the Kuttampuzha, Vadattupara remains cut off from the mainland for weeks.

A18 crore fund allocated for constructing the bridge in the 2018-19 state budget

Harrowing trek
In the absence of a bridge, Vadattupara residents have to trek nearly 25 km through the  dense forest to reach Kuttampuzha where the hospitals, shops, schools and government establishments are situated

