Indian Institute of Welding -India’s 3-day seminar begins today

Published: 12th December 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW - India) will organise a three-day seminar from December 12 to 15 at Bolgatty Palace heere. Chief Secretary Tom Jose will inaugurate the seminar on December 13. 
Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair will be the chief guest. Arunkumar Bhadhuri, research director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and president, IIW - India; Parimal Biswas,

Secretary-General, IIW; M R Srinivasan, Mumbai IIW Foundation Chairman will be present. As many as 350 delegates will participate in the seminar and 90 presentations will be made on modern welding technologies. 

Managing directors of various companies will speak on topics like skill development and role of welding technology in national development.

This is the first IIW national seminar being conducted in Kerala. Welding Technology experts, researchers, welding professionals and academic experts will be participating in the three-day seminar.

