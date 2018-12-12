Maradu municipality provides free breakfast to school students in its limits

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maradu Municipality on Tuesday started a novel project to provide free breakfast to students in schools under its limit. The free breakfast will be provided along with free afternoon meal daily.

The project was launched by Sunila Sibi, Maradu Chairperson at Mangayi Government AP School. As per the project, Rs 10 will be set aside for one student for providing breakfast at the school a day. Currently, the free breakfast will be provided at Mangayi Government School in Maradu and JP School in Kundanoor. The project will be expanded to other schools from next academic year.

A fund has been sanctioned from Maradu Municipality budget for the financial year 2018-19. More funds will be set aside for the same project in the next budget of the local self-governing body.