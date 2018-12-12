Photographer Nick Ut promises to come back to Kochi with 'Napalm Girl'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Internationally-renowned Nick Ut, famous for his iconic photograph of the 'Napalm Girl' which captured the terror of the Vietnam War, returned to a warm welcome on his second visit to Kochi. But fans

were disappointed that Napalm Girl had not accompanied him this time as promised.

Ut, however, assured he would probably be back next year with her.

"Probably on my next visit to India which is certain, as I love the country and its food, I will be back with Phan Thi Kim Phuc from Canada," he said.



Ut who is in town ahead of the photo exhibition to be conducted at Water Town Fest said he loves to travel around the world to participate at workshops.

"After retirement, I search for workshops organised across the world and try to be a part of the modern world," said Ut, speaking at the Ernakulam Press Club. Ut is working on his first book which will be released next year.

Accompanying Ut, renowned photographer Mark Harris said a new documentary film about Ut and the tragedy of the Vietnam War will be released in Hollywood next year.

"The film will portray the hellish nature of war, and the condition of Vietnam after the tragedy and trauma," said Harris.

Water Town Fest

The first edition of the Water Town Fest will be launched in Jew Town in Fort Kochi on Thursday. The fest commences with an international photo exhibition titled 'Pause'. The exhibition will feature reputed Indian and international photographers including Harris, Boris Eldagsen, Giles Clarke, Melissa Goldern and

James Wellford.

Pause is curated by K G Sreenivas, editor, Creative Brands, and director, Conceptual Pictures. Sreenivasan, Ramji Ravindran, founder, Creative Brands; and Vinod Nair, knowledge partner, Conceptual Pictures, were also present at the press meet.