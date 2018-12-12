Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate renovated heritage terminal of CIAL today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the renovated heritage domestic terminal of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Wednesday.

The ‘T-1’ terminal, which was re-constructed as per global standards at a cost of `240 crore, stands out from other airport terminals with its traditional architecture style blended with all the modern airport facilities.

It can handle 4,000 passengers an hour with the terminal space being enhanced from one lakh sqft to six lakh sqft.

There will be 56 check-in counters, seven aero bridges, a state-of-the-art conveyor belt system that can handle baggage from 12 flights at a time, six reserved lounges, an executive lounge, art arcade, food court, prayer rooms and toilet complexes, among others.

An official statement said the chief minister will launch the new domestic terminal at a function to be held at 4 pm before the ‘T-1’ terminal. He will also inaugurate the enhanced solar power production capacity (40 MWp). Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the car park at Terninal-1. The commissioning of the new carport for T-1 will make the airport the largest solar carport (5.1 MWp) in the world. CIAL is the winner of the UN’s Champion of Earth Award-2018.

The renovation work of the terminal, which was earlier handling international operations, started one-and-a-half years ago to cater to the growing number of passengers. CIAL has handled nearly five million domestic passengers in 2017-18.

The domestic traffic is expected to touch 10 million in another five years. The highlight of the renovated terminal, designed on the theme of traditional ‘Ettukettu’, is the ‘Kerala Art Arcade’, near Security Check Area at Level-2. Set up on the theme of ‘Nadumuttam’ of a ‘Nalukettu’, it houses an exact replica of ‘Koothambalam’, murals, and a display of Kerala’s traditional art forms including Koodiyattam, Mohiniyattom, Ottanthullal, Koothu and Theyyam, among others.

The interior structures of the heritage terminal are designed on the lines of traditional architecture style. Murals, wall paintings and ‘Chirag’ lights will all add to the aesthetic view.