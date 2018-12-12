Reflecting the need to help

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Most of us have probably heard of the cage, which houses the ‘most dangerous animal’, in a zoo in Zambia. Instead of a live animal, it has a mirror where the visitor can see his or her self. On the lines of this concept, a group of artists will display their paintings which will act as a mirror to the soul urging viewers to donate to be part of rehabilitation efforts.

Bringing together some of the major artists and sculptors of the state, Riverbourne Art Centre in Tripunithura is organising a group art exhibition ‘Mirror Light’ from December 12 at 5 pm. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Tripunithura municipal chairperson Chandrika Devi.Lalithakala Akademi T A Sathyapal, cartoonist Sajeev Balakrishnan and writer Harindran and theatre artist Ramesh Varma are slated to felicitate in the inaugural function.

The exhibition will see the work of Cyril Dominic, M P Manoj, Gopikrishnan, Thomas Kurisingal, Manoj Brahmamangalam, Manoj Narayanan, Pramod Gopalakrishnan, Renjithlal, Radhamohan, Prasobh Raj, O T Remanan, C S Sandeep, Sujith Surendran, Sunny Paul and R K Chandrababu. Also, there will be a sale of the paintings. The exhibition will be on till December 21.