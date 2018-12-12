Home Cities Kochi

Shafi can make maths easy

For all students who find mathematics a terror and have sleepless nights before the examination, Shafi has been making the subject-learning simple and fun through his ‘Mathemagic’ programme.

Published: 12th December 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “You can find the product of a number and 11 either using the traditional multiplication step or by applying the effortless method of vedic mathematics. However, not many schools teach this easy and interesting technique to students," says Muhammad Shafi, a maths teacher and trainer hailing from Kakkodi in Kozhikode. 

Muhammad Shafi

For all students who find mathematics a terror and have sleepless nights before the examination, Shafi has been making the subject-learning simple and fun through his ‘Mathemagic’ programme. The programme aims at teaching maths to Upper Primary and High School Students through Abacus method, Vedic technique, speed maths and games. 

“Nearly 80 per cent of the students find maths a difficult subject and if we consider the state average, students tend to score the least in this subject. Using these easy and fun methods, which have not yet been included in school curriculum, maths learning can be made a cakewalk," he said. Over the past five years, Shafi has been single-handedly conducting the mathemagic programme in over 1,000 venues and schools across Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep. The classes are usually conducted for two to three hours but can extend for the entire day. A key area of focus in these sessions is the brain gym exercise. 

“It enables students to simultaneously use the Left and Right sides of their brains. This helps them to concentrate more on the subject and understand the concepts easily, “ he added. Shafi has also been conducting classes for school teachers and maths trainers across the state. This 32-year old self-taught trainer is also an expert in calculating the day of the month in a matter of few seconds, if the date, month and year are provided.  “Maths has always been a passion for me. I learned these methods through constant research and by attending various maths-oriented programmes, " said Shafi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp