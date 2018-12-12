Shafi can make maths easy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “You can find the product of a number and 11 either using the traditional multiplication step or by applying the effortless method of vedic mathematics. However, not many schools teach this easy and interesting technique to students," says Muhammad Shafi, a maths teacher and trainer hailing from Kakkodi in Kozhikode.

Muhammad Shafi

For all students who find mathematics a terror and have sleepless nights before the examination, Shafi has been making the subject-learning simple and fun through his ‘Mathemagic’ programme. The programme aims at teaching maths to Upper Primary and High School Students through Abacus method, Vedic technique, speed maths and games.

“Nearly 80 per cent of the students find maths a difficult subject and if we consider the state average, students tend to score the least in this subject. Using these easy and fun methods, which have not yet been included in school curriculum, maths learning can be made a cakewalk," he said. Over the past five years, Shafi has been single-handedly conducting the mathemagic programme in over 1,000 venues and schools across Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep. The classes are usually conducted for two to three hours but can extend for the entire day. A key area of focus in these sessions is the brain gym exercise.

“It enables students to simultaneously use the Left and Right sides of their brains. This helps them to concentrate more on the subject and understand the concepts easily, “ he added. Shafi has also been conducting classes for school teachers and maths trainers across the state. This 32-year old self-taught trainer is also an expert in calculating the day of the month in a matter of few seconds, if the date, month and year are provided. “Maths has always been a passion for me. I learned these methods through constant research and by attending various maths-oriented programmes, " said Shafi.