The show begins but Fort Kochi struggles

At a time when festivity seeps into the nook and cranny of the city with the start of Kochi Muziris Biennale 2018, Fort Kochi is preparing to welcome lakhs who would come calling over the next 108 days. Though the organisers are in a last-ditch effort to ensure smooth flow of events, things are still far from desired. While civic issues still bother the cultural hub, transportation facilities are the most hit in Fort Kochi.

The Ro-Ro issue

Two Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels were launched last year on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route but only one has been conducting service so far.

The lack of trained employees still remains an issue. "The major hindrance in conducting the second service is the unavailability of trained first class masters. Though we have started the training sessions on handling the modern vessel, many are scared due to the heavy undercurrents at Vypeen Jetty," said Raju V K, company secretary, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC).

However, Biennale officials are hopeful of commencing the service by the third week of December. "We have already held discussions with various stakeholders from the transportation sector under the aegis of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran to ensure smooth functioning of the festival. As per the promise of the KSINC officials, we are expecting the arrival of second RoRo service by December 17 or 18. In addition, the extension of service schedule of both ferries and RoRo to late night has to be ensured," said Manoj Nair, editorial director, Kochi Muziris Biennale.

Besides, increasing the number of trips has also been mooted by the officials. "Though there are issues like the incessant crossing of fishing boats and structural anomalies of jetties, we are hopeful of increasing the number of trips during peak hours. By the last week of December, the service will be extended till 12 pm," said Raju.

Earlier, The Fort -Vypeen Janakeeya Koottayma had declared indefinite protests if the RoRo ferry services do not begin operations before the opening of Kochi Muziris Biennale.

e-auto

Unlike previous editions, e-autos will hit the roads to carry the audiences from one venue to other. But the 'Biennale Autos' that plied during the last Biennale might not be there this time. "We are planning to introduce e-autos and electric buggies for the smooth movement of people. Though the discussions are on, it will take a few days to commence," added Manoj. However, auto drivers are complaining about the unsystematic selection of drivers for exclusive festival service. "They have selected the drivers without any discussions. We are expecting a logical decision this time, wherein everyone will be accommodated," says Khaleel, an auto driver from Fort Kochi.

Circular bus service

The organisers have given special focus on bus service from the city to festival venues. "There will be a circular service of KSRTC from Ernakulam to Fort Kochi on an hourly basis. Though we will be conducting services till 10 pm, it will be available throughout the night during the New Year period," said Manoj.

Parking woes

With hundreds of vehicles coming to the small islet, officials expect a serious trouble with parking and traffic control. "With the start of Biennale, Cochin Carnival and New year season, we are expecting a severe parking issue at Fort Kochi. We have zeroed in on a few dedicated areas for the time being. We will be having a few 'parking-free zones' during the new year time," said P Saji Kumar, circle inspector, Fort Kochi Police Station.