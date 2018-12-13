A green carnival

Brandon Gabriel Isaacs By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This year, Cochin Carnival is all set to go green. With preparations underway, the organising committee has decided to opt for eco-friendly materials for decorations, including streamers and stars. The move is aimed at curbing the usage of plastic bottles and bags.

The Carnival, which began three days ago, features a lot of competitions and events, including racing and cycling.

Organising committee treasurer Josey P J said the plan is to make Carnival more colourful, this year. "The people are still reeling under the shock of the floods. The Carnival can bring everyone together as it is a secular festival. It creates a happy vibe as it is the season of love and peace," he said.

The highlight of the year will be 'Kochvanji Thozhayal' to be held on Christmas Day which will pay tributes to fishermen who took part in rescue operations.