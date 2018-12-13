An international fashion week with a difference

Home Cities Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The seventh edition of Kochi International Fashion Week (KIFW), promoted by Kyron, will be held at Casino Hotel, Willington Island from December 14 to 16. The three-night series of this runway event, organised by Storm Fashion Company will showcase lineups of five renowned fashion designers along with a debutant Alka Hari. Hari Anand is the host designer to the event.

"The show will present exhilarating episodes of style statements. Stunning models will showcase the outstanding artistry every night.

Archana Ravi

The designer collections will create an everlasting impact," said Gaurav Sharma, CEO, Storm Fashion Company.  Current Miss India Globe 2018 and Malayalam movie actor Archana Ravi will unveil the new season logo.

The event will kick off with New York-based designer Sanjana Jon's Bridal trousseau 'Beautiful Bashful Brides' dedicated to the unity and strength of Kerala during the time of floods. The first  day will also witness International Khadi brand 'Red Sister Blue's new khadi collection. 

The second day will be helmed by designer Hari Anand and he will showcase his latest collection 'Inside The Atelier.' Chennai based designer Jules Idi Amin will also showcase her exclusive Beachwear collection. The final day will start off with debutant designer Alka Hari's cotton and linen collection created to enhance your personality aptly named 'The poetry of youth.'

The Kochi International Fashion Week will wrap up on December 16 with a spectacular collection showcased by Grand Finale designer Uma Prajapati.

The 'by invitation only' show will be attended by the representatives of the fashion industry – designers, textile brands and jewellers among others.  

The event will also feature an eclectic mix of showstoppers from different walks of life – actors, sports personalities and other eminent personalities. This year as a special promotional initiative, the show will also launch 5 new faces on the ramp from Kerala to be a part of the show. The same has been identified and provided by Kerala's oldest talent management company ' Lukmance Models '.

