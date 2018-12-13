Cut in budget allocation puts Corporation in a fix

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly a month after the Kochi Corporation faced a major jolt from the National Green Tribunal which slapped a hefty amount as fine for not setting up a treatment plant at Brahmapuram, the cash-strapped civic body faced another jolt with the state government cutting nearly Rs 20 crore from its annual budget allocation of Rs 56 crore.

The government deducted Rs 16 crore from the budget allocation for the Corporation against the non-payment of dues to the Kerala Water Authority. The decision of the government has put the Corporation in a fix as the civic body cannot implement all the projects announced in the annual budget.

“The government had set aside Rs 56 crore from the budget implementing projects in the 2018-19 fiscal. But the government itself deducted Rs 20 crore, including Rs 16 crore, as a portion of the total Rs 64 crore due to the KWA, Rs 1.62 crore honorarium for anganwadi workers and Rs 3.24 crore for the AMRUT project. That means we have only Rs 34 crore as budget allocation. If the government has such plan, they should have to announce only Rs 36 crore as we got the DPC approval for the projects worth Rs 56 crore.

Several projects would fail to take off,” said Gracy Joseph, development committee chairperson, during a special session on Plan Fund projects on Wednesday. According to the chairperson, the budget cut shorting will derail several major development projects in the Corporation limit. “Already we have cleared the bills worthRs 20 crore. In reality, only Rs 16 crore is left. If we can’t clear the bills timely, the contractors will stop the work. The situation has arisen despite Ernakulam contributing a major chunk of the revenue to the state government,” said Gracy.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders said the Corporation’s apathy again came to the fore. “It was nearly 29 years ago KWA took over water supply in the city from the Corporation following a dispute over the number of public taps. This also made the Corporation hand over the assets to the KWA, but the arrears was calculated at Rs 90 crore. But both reached a consensus to settle the amount after paying Rs 25.71 crore. But no decision has been taken after that. Even the Corporation failed to utilise the Adalat of KWA held two years ago,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader.

The council also witnessed dramatic incidents with Congress I group leader K R Premkumar coming down against Mayor Soumini Jain in protest against the budget allocation to Western Kochi.