BSNL 4G to launch in Kochi by February

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The customers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in the city has something to cheer about with the network provider planning to roll out a 4G network in the district. The move is part of BSNL's expansion drive.

According to BSNL authorities, the spectrum allotment to extend the 4G network to the IT district would materialise by January or February.

"Since it is a government decision, we can't say the cutoff date as to when the project will be launched. But, the process of getting the spectrum allotment is going on in full swing. Most probably, Kochi will be upgraded to the 4G network mode by January or February, " said PT Mathew, chief general manager, Kerala.

BSNL is planning to launch the second phase of the 4G in Thrissur and Malappuram district. Around 150 towers in Malappuram area will be converted to 4G mode. Whereas, the figure is 120 in Thrissur district.

"Thrissur and Malappuram districts can enjoy the 4G network within one month. We will start the distribution of 4G sim soon. Since Ernakulam district has the highest number of customers, we need to study before it is being launched here. The launching of service in Thrissur and Malappuram will help us to avoid any kind of technical glitches while launching it in Ernakulam," said a BSNL officer. He said the spectrum allocation has delayed the project.

"The machines for the modernisation of towers have already reached the main office. We hope to start the work soon," he said. The state-run agency had launched the high-speed 4G network in Idukki district in November. Around 170 towers have been converted to the 4G mode.

"We are getting a good response from the public. There is a rise in the number of customers approaching us post the launching of the project," added the officer.