Home Cities Kochi

BSNL 4G to launch in Kochi by February

According to BSNL authorities, the spectrum allotment to extend the 4G network to the IT district would materialise by January or February. 

Published: 13th December 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL-Reuters

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Anilkumar T 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The customers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in the city has something to cheer about with the network provider planning to roll out a 4G network in the district. The move is part of BSNL's expansion drive.  

According to BSNL authorities, the spectrum allotment to extend the 4G network to the IT district would materialise by January or February. 

"Since it is a government decision, we can't say the cutoff date as to when the project will be launched. But, the process of getting the spectrum allotment is going on in full swing. Most probably, Kochi will be upgraded to the 4G network mode by January or February, " said PT Mathew, chief general manager, Kerala.

BSNL is planning to launch the second phase of the 4G in Thrissur and Malappuram district. Around 150 towers in Malappuram area will be converted to 4G mode. Whereas, the figure is 120 in Thrissur district.  
"Thrissur and Malappuram districts can enjoy the 4G network within one month. We will start the distribution of 4G sim soon. Since Ernakulam district has the highest number of customers, we need to study before it is being launched here. The launching of service in Thrissur and Malappuram will help us to avoid any kind of technical glitches while launching it in Ernakulam," said a BSNL officer. He said the spectrum allocation has delayed the project. 

"The machines for the modernisation of towers have already reached the main office. We hope to start the work soon," he said.  The state-run agency had launched the high-speed 4G network in Idukki district in November. Around 170 towers have been converted to the 4G mode. 

"We are getting a good response from the public. There is a rise in the number of customers approaching us post the launching of the project," added the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited BSNL 4G in Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp