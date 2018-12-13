Home Cities Kochi

Kerala will launch 'Design Incubator': CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Facebook screengrab)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala will start ‘Design Incubator’ to promote design-based start-ups and creative talents, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. He was speaking at the valedictory function of the summit
which forms the key segment of India’s largest design festival, ‘Kochi Design Week’, at Bolgatty Palace.

Stressing technology and design play a great role in achieving sustainable living, the Chief Minister requested individuals and organisations to embrace “at least one sustainable lifestyle idea so that we can together rebuild a Kerala that generations to come will be proud of!”

“Whether you are building a house, travelling to a place, or setting up a business, there are things that you can do to embrace sustainable living,” he said, adding “companies, government organisations and various associations should think about designing products and services promoting a sustainable life and making
the Planet Earth a better place for future generations.”

In this context, Vijayan said Kerala had been at the forefront of embracing design and sustainable living. Minister of Tourism Kadakampally Surendran was also present.

Kerala IT Secretary M Sivasankar said design is very important in rebuilding and this summit was an exercise to engage in a conversation with people involved in the process. V K Mathews, member, High Power IT Committee, outlined the key expected outcomes of Kerala’s rebuilding viz., Clean Kerala, Safe Kerala, Enabled Urban Kerala and New Delivery Models.

“The vision is to make Kerala the finest place to live and work,” said Mathews, who is also the chairman of IBS Software.


 

