KSRTC buses go off road; Goshree residents on protest mode

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Goshree residents are on protest mode after KSRTC allegedly cut the number of services to the islands. A dharna will be organised by the Goshree Human Rights Protection Council (GHRPC) before KSRTC District Transport office on Thursday at 10 am.

In a press release, GHRPC chairman Paul J Mampilly said 10 services from Goshree were stopped by KSRTC in recent months.The residents depend on KSRTC Thirukochi service to reach various parts of Kochi city. As private bus services from Goshree islands are not permitted to enter Kochi city, these KSRTC buses are the lifeline of the residents. GHRPC asked KSRTC to resume all bus services soon.

However, KSRTC said it has not reduced the services to the islands, but the number of buses on the route has come down as many Thirukochi buses are undergoing repairs.