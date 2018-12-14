Digital Innovation Summit begins

Home Cities Kochi

Aimed at providing a platform for IT professionals to showcase their innovations and encourage them, ZoftSolutions Pvt Ltd organised the Digital Innovation Summit.

KOCHI: Aimed at providing a platform for IT professionals to showcase their innovations and encourage them, ZoftSolutions Pvt Ltd organised the Digital Innovation Summit. The company is planning to conduct the event every year with focus on a particular domain each year. The focus domain of this year was education. 

K Mohammed Y Safirulla, District Collector, inaugurated the summit based on the theme of ‘Live locally, Learn globally’. Jiji Thomson, former Chief Secretary and the Board of Directors of ZoftSolutions, were also present on the occasion. The event started with a workshop on ‘Design Thinking’ by Shelly L Burnett, national director of Digital Health and Innovation, Bayshore Healthcare, Canada. 

The District Collector also launched SchoolWizard App, a platform that will bring out the best in students by recognising their talent and provide them with global opportunities. It will bring the educators, parents and students internationally on to one common platform, according to the company. Dilip Ramachandran, MD and CEO of ZoftSolutions, made the product presentation. The participants were felicitated by Jiji Thomson. Shine Saseendran, director of ZoftSolutions, was also present on the occasion. 

